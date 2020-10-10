Delta losing strength in march over Louisiana

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm chaser Shaun Piegdon walks down a pier over Lake Arthur as Hurricane Delta’s outer bands move into Louisiana, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Residents in south Louisiana braced to relive a nightmare Friday as bands of rain from approaching Hurricane Delta began soaking the same area of the state that was badly battered by a deadly hurricane six weeks ago. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Delta is sliding over northern Louisiana with weakening winds after dropping several inches of rain in the state.

Maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph (65 kph) Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is expected to further weaken to a tropical depression later in the day.

Delta is centered about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Monroe, Louisiana. The storm is forecast to continue moving to the north-northeast over parts of Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley through Sunday.

Saturday

84° / 72°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 84° 72°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 88° 73°

Monday

88° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 71°

Tuesday

84° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 67°

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 83° 65°

Thursday

84° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 84° 68°

Friday

78° / 61°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 78° 61°

