Curfew now in effect for areas below the Morganza levee and gate system

CAMERON, LA – OCTOBER 09: A hurricane evacuation route sign is seen as Hurricane Delta approaches on October 9, 2020 in Cameron, Louisiana. Residents along the Gulf Coast are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Delta which is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 storm in Louisiana late today, threatening to bring powerful winds and storm surge to an area of the coast sill recovering from Hurricane Laura. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

Terrebonne Parish President Tim Soignet has announced that a curfew will go into effect at 6 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 27, for the following areas ONLY:

  • Isle de Jean Charles
  • Four Point Road in Dulac south of the floodgate
  • Dularge Road (Highway 315) south of the floodgate
  • Montegut Road (Highway 55) south of the Madison Canal
  • Highway 56 south of the Bayou Little Caillou Roller gate

The curfew is consistent with the State of Emergency and Mandatory Evacuation Order issued by the Parish President in advance of the approach of Tropical Storm Zeta, and the resulting Hurricane Warning in effect for our area.

“We will be flooding the curfew areas and all of our communities with patrols in order to protect the property of residents and business owners,” Sheriff Soignet said. “In the meantime, I urge all who have not made storm preparations to do so now. It’s been a wearying storm season but the people of Terrebonne Parish and all of our deputies have done an out- standing job of meeting these challenges. I have no doubt that all will do the same now.”

