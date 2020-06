Tropical Storm Cristobal was downgraded to a depression on Thursday morning. The storm continues to weaken due to it’s time over land in the Yucatan peninsula.

Overall no changes have occurred in thinking of the forecast track. The storm will likely make landfall by the end of the weekend along the central Louisiana coast.

Impacts from the storm will be felt far east of the center.

Hank Allen has the latest details in the video above.