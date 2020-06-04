Cristobal weakening over Yucatan

Tropical Storm Cristobal continued to spin almost stationary over the Yucatan peninsula Thursday morning

Tropical Storm Cristobal continued to spin almost stationary over the Yucatan peninsula Thursday morning. The storm is barely hanging on to tropical storm status as it continues to become less organized.

Overall the track has not changed much with a central Louisiana landfall likely. The storm is still forecast to regain 60 mph intensity as it moves through the Gulf, although that may be difficult to come by.

Biggest impacts to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi look to be coastal flooding outside the levee system and isolated rainfall flooding within bands of tropical showers.

