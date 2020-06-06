Cristobal moving north, heavy rain potential

Cristobal continues to be relatively disorganized as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico

Cristobal continues to be relatively disorganized as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Dry air on the western side and wind shear should continue to prevent major strengthening. Heavy rains are well east of the center.

However the system does look like it will become a bit more symmetrical right before landfall in southern Louisiana. The center of the storm looks to move inland in Terrebonne or Lafourche parish.

It now looks like we could see a significant amount of rain across portions of the area with this storm. Rainfall totals anywhere from 6-10 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible.

Gusty winds will also be possible around the area up to 50 mph. There is a threat of isolated tornadoes within the rain bands as the center moves inland on the western side of our area.

Make plans now to stay inside Sunday and most of Monday and follow along in case warnings are issued for your area.