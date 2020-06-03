Cristobal moving inland over Yucatan

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to meander around the Bay of Campeche and the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to meander around the Bay of Campeche and the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning. This interaction with land will prevent the storm from strengthening further in the short term. Where the storm eventually moves away from land will have an impact on where it goes through the weekend.

Right now a landfall along the Louisiana coast is still the most likely scenario but there are some questions. Small shifts in either direction will play a roll on how much rain our area gets.

A center moving west of the area likely causes some flooding along the coast outside the levees.

Right now this looks like a low impact system with heavy rain and coastal flooding being the main issues.