Cristobal barely moving along the Mexican coast

Cristobal officially made landfall this morning around Campeche, Mexico. The longer it stays over land the more disorganized it will become. That will cause a larger storm in size with a broader wind field, but make it more difficult for the storm to greatly intensify as it moves north through the Gulf. That would also make it more susceptible to dry air wrapping in on the eastern side as some models are hinting at. At the end of the day though details won’t become totally clear until it pulls north of the Yucatan, which likely will not be until later Thursday at least. With that in mind, my current expectations are this:

Rain

This will depend on the track and potential dry air. Right now I’d say a safe bet is 3-6 inches of rain across the area from Saturday to Tuesday. With recent drought conditions that is not a huge number. However this will likely be a system where we see heavier rainfall amounts well away from the center. I think a direct landfall over our area would actually mean less rain. A center moving inland to the west has the potential to keep us in a feeder band or two through the day Monday even after the storm is well inland. In this scenario I could see only a couple of inches of rain through Sunday with no issues, but then the potential for several inches Monday and localized flash flooding. Very tough to tell where a band sets up ahead of time, but overall rainfall amounts should become more clear before landfall depending on storm structure.

Surge/Coastal Flooding

This storm has a chance to exemplify why we say focus on the impacts and not the category. This will likely be a tropical storm, with outlier hurricane potential. However as it stands right now I am favoring a track north through the Gulf followed by a turn to the west. This would mean a prolonged period of wind moving toward the coast in our area which could cause quite a bit of flooding (outside the levees/risk reduction system).

While unlikely, backwater flooding on this track could occur on the western side of Maurepas along the Amite and Tickfaw rivers, and western Pontchartrain along the Tangi river. Not much east of Hwy 22 to worry about, but areas like Manchac to Laplace could be impacted.

A storm approaching the coast then moving slowly along it could create widespread areas of high water. Again, this would be outside the levee system.

Wind

Secondary threat to me at the moment. 40-55 along the coast, 30-50 inland. Not necessarily damaging, but again a slow moving storm with 2 days of 35 mph wind could end up knocking down branches, limbs, etc.

Tornadoes

Possible any time the center is west. Best threat could be Sunday night and Monday as center is moving inland.