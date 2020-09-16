Severe Weather Tools

Coast Guard sending New Orleans helicopter crews to Gulf Coast for Hurricane Sally survivors

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard has sent helicopters flying over the Gulf Coast to check for anyone in distress as Hurricane Sally pummels the region with wind and rain.

In a statement, the agency says MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and MH-65 Dolphin choppers were checking for trouble, but had no immediate reports of any distress calls or search-and-rescue incidents as of mid-morning Wednesday.

Sally made landfall early Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph. It has since weakened to a Category 1 storm as it moves inland.

