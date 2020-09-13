Closings due to Tropical Storm Sally

NEW ORLEANS – Here’s a running list of schools, colleges, universities and government offices closed due to Tropical Storm Sally.

Closed on Monday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 15

  • Athlos Academy of Jefferson Parish (in-class and distance learning)
  • Jefferson Parish public schools
  • Lafourche Parish schools
  • New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary/ Leavell College (also closed Wed. September 16)
  • Nunez College (virtual classes will still be held)
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Belle Chasse
  • Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Chalmette
  • Plaquemines Parish schools
  • St. Bernard Parish public schools
  • St. John the Baptist Parish public schools
  • University of Holy Cross’ campus

We will update this list as more schools and government buildings close throughout the storm.

