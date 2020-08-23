Closings due to Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco

NEW ORLEANS – Here’s a running list of schools, colleges, universities, and government offices closed due to Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco:
Closed on Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25
- 25th District Court
- All Jefferson Parish government buildings
- All Hancock County public schools (Monday only)
- All Jefferson Parish Public Schools
- All St. Charles Parish government buildings
- Archdiocese of New Orleans Schools
- Carlie Care Kids Academy (classes cancelled through August 27)
- Carlie Care Kids Preschool (classes cancelled through August 27)
- Children’s Hospital outpatient (closes at noon on August 24)
- Delgado Community College
- Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Catholic Schools
- International High School of New Orleans
- Isidor Newman School (Monday, August 24 only)
- Jean Lafitte NHP&P and New Orleans Jazz NHP
- LSU (Monday, August 24 only)
- Memorial Baptist School (Monday through Wednesday)
- New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary/ Leavell College (Monday through Wednesday)
- New Orleans City Hall (August 24 only)
- New Orleans City Park
- New Orleans East Hospital
- New Orleans Public Schools
- Nicholls State University
- North Oaks Health System
- Northshore Technical Community College
- Nunez Community College
- Orleans Parish Civil District Court and First and Second City Court
- Plaquemines Parish garbage collection
- SUNO
- Southeastern Louisiana University (classes cancelled through August 28)
- St. Augustine High School
- St. Bernard Parish Public Schools
- St. George’s Episcopal School
- St. John the Baptist Parish Schools
- Tangipahoa Parish Schools
- Trinity Episcopal School (Monday, August 24 only)
- UNO (online courses will continue)
- University of Holy Cross
- Washington Parish Public Schools
- West Jefferson Medical Center (closes at noon on August 24)