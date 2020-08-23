Closings due to Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco

NEW ORLEANS – Here’s a running list of schools, colleges, universities, and government offices closed due to Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco:

Closed on Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25

  • 25th District Court
  • All Jefferson Parish government buildings
  • All Hancock County public schools (Monday only)
  • All Jefferson Parish Public Schools
  • All St. Charles Parish government buildings
  • Archdiocese of New Orleans Schools
  • Carlie Care Kids Academy (classes cancelled through August 27)
  • Carlie Care Kids Preschool (classes cancelled through August 27)
  • Children’s Hospital outpatient (closes at noon on August 24)
  • Delgado Community College
  • Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Catholic Schools
  • International High School of New Orleans
  • Isidor Newman School (Monday, August 24 only)
  • Jean Lafitte NHP&P and New Orleans Jazz NHP
  • LSU (Monday, August 24 only)
  • Memorial Baptist School (Monday through Wednesday)
  • New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary/ Leavell College (Monday through Wednesday)
  • New Orleans City Hall (August 24 only)
  • New Orleans City Park
  • New Orleans East Hospital
  • New Orleans Public Schools
  • Nicholls State University
  • North Oaks Health System
  • Northshore Technical Community College
  • Nunez Community College
  • Orleans Parish Civil District Court and First and Second City Court
  • Plaquemines Parish garbage collection
  • SUNO
  • Southeastern Louisiana University (classes cancelled through August 28)
  • St. Augustine High School
  • St. Bernard Parish Public Schools
  • St. George’s Episcopal School
  • St. John the Baptist Parish Schools
  • Tangipahoa Parish Schools
  • Trinity Episcopal School (Monday, August 24 only)
  • UNO (online courses will continue)
  • University of Holy Cross
  • Washington Parish Public Schools
  • West Jefferson Medical Center (closes at noon on August 24)

