Closings due to Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco

NEW ORLEANS – Here’s a running list of schools, colleges, universities, and government offices closed due to Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco:
Closed on Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25
- New Orleans Public Schools
- Archdiocese of New Orleans Schools
- Jefferson Parish Public Schools
- Washington Parish Public Schools
- St. John the Baptist Parish Schools
- St. Bernard Parish Public Schools
- Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Catholic Schools
- St. George’s Episcopal School
- Isidor Newman School (Monday, August 24 only)
- St. Augustine High School
- Nunez Community College
- Nicholls State University
- UNO (online courses will continue)
- Northshore Technical Community College
- International High School of New Orleans
- Southeastern Louisiana University (classes cancelled through August 28)
- University of Holy Cross
- Tangipahoa Parish Schools
- New Orleans City Park
- All Jefferson Parish government buildings
- All St. Charles Parish government buildings
- Plaquemines Parish garbage collection
- Orleans Parish Civil District Court and First and Second City Court
- Jean Lafitte NHP&P and New Orleans Jazz NHP
- North Oaks Health System
- 25th District Court
- New Orleans City Hall (August 24 only)