Closings due to Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Here’s a running list of schools, colleges, universities, and government offices closed due to Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco:

Closed on Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25

  • New Orleans Public Schools
  • Archdiocese of New Orleans Schools
  • Jefferson Parish Public Schools
  • Washington Parish Public Schools
  • St. John the Baptist Parish Schools
  • St. Bernard Parish Public Schools
  • Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Catholic Schools
  • St. George’s Episcopal School
  • Isidor Newman School (Monday, August 24 only)
  • St. Augustine High School 
  • Nunez Community College
  • Nicholls State University
  • UNO (online courses will continue)
  • Northshore Technical Community College
  • International High School of New Orleans
  • Southeastern Louisiana University (classes cancelled through August 28)
  • University of Holy Cross
  • Tangipahoa Parish Schools
  • New Orleans City Park
  • All Jefferson Parish government buildings
  • All St. Charles Parish government buildings
  • Plaquemines Parish garbage collection
  • Orleans Parish Civil District Court and First and Second City Court
  • Jean Lafitte NHP&P and New Orleans Jazz NHP
  • North Oaks Health System
  • 25th District Court
  • New Orleans City Hall (August 24 only)

Share this story

Weather Video

Latest on Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura

Storm Update 10 p.m. Thursday for Tracking the Tropics

Friday 8-21 weather update

Tracking the Tropics: Friday midday update as Laura forms

Tracking the tropics Friday morning 8-21

All eyes on two potential Gulf Coast risks in the tropics.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

85° / 78°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 85° 78°

Monday

84° / 79°
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain 80% 84° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 81°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 81°

Wednesday

87° / 81°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 90% 87° 81°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 80°

Friday

89° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
80°

79°

2 AM
Showers
40%
79°

80°

3 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers
50%
80°

79°

5 AM
Showers
50%
79°

79°

6 AM
Showers
50%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
40%
79°

80°

8 AM
Showers
50%
80°

81°

9 AM
Showers
50%
81°

81°

10 AM
Rain
60%
81°

82°

11 AM
Squalls
70%
82°

83°

12 PM
Squalls
70%
83°

83°

1 PM
Squalls
70%
83°

82°

2 PM
Squalls
80%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News