City of Slidell prepares for Hurricane Delta and opens sandbag location

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In preparation for Hurricane Delta, the City of Slidell is opening a sandbag depot at the parking lot on the corner of Bayou Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue near Heritage Park.

The sandbag location will be open on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 8 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sandbag depot will be self-service. Bags will be provided and shovels will be available for use.

A limited amount of pre-filled sandbags will be available for citizens who are elderly or disabled on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is a limit of 15 sandbags per person.

“We have had several storm threats this year, so I am asking our citizens continue to be diligent and to prepare for the worst and pray for the best,” said Mayor Cromer. “Team Slidell is ready and we are making preparations for this storm. Crews from Public Operations are cleaning out catch basins and making sure that drainage around the city is clear. All of our pumping stations are working and are being monitored around the clock.”

Citizens should check their storm drains near their homes to make sure they are cleared of debris and to clear their yards of any items that could be blown around by heavy winds. And everyone should be weather aware and stay updated by reading reliable news and weather services and to review their emergency hurricane plans.

Stay tuned for updates on the City of Slidell’s website at MySlidell.com, St. Tammany Parish’s website at STPgov.org, and on the Slidell Police Department’s website at SlidellPDpio.com.

More information can also be found on the “City of Slidell, Louisiana” Facebook page, “St. Tammany Parish Public Government” Facebook and Twitter pages, and on the “Slidell Police Department” Facebook page. 

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 5 p.m.

Hurricane Delta is now a Category 4. Here's the latest.

Hurricane Delta intensifying. Growing risk to Louisiana.

Monday 10 PM weather update on Delta

Monday 10-5 5pm weather update

Latest on Tropical Storm Delta

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 73°
Showers early
Showers early 50% 79° 73°

Wednesday

89° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 76°

Thursday

83° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 83° 76°

Friday

83° / 75°
Windy with rain and possibly some thunder
Windy with rain and possibly some thunder 80% 83° 75°

Saturday

85° / 73°
Rain and wind
Rain and wind 70% 85° 73°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 88° 73°

Monday

88° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

Popular

Latest News

More News