Category 4 Laura moving northwest with potentially deadly impacts

Hurricane Laura remains an extremely dangerous category 4 storm as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Right now winds are 140 mph with higher gusts. This storm is forecast to move near the Texas and Louisiana border overnight.

The biggest impacts with this storm will be localized storm surge near the center. Some areas could see 20 feet or more near the center to the east. Damaging winds are also likely with flash flooding occurring well inland after landfall.

For southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi we are going to be see coastal flooding outside the levee system. Look for the biggest impacts to be west of the MS river delta.

Tropical rain bands are already moving onshore early Wednesday afternoon. These are producing strong wind gusts and do have the threat for an isolated tornado. Be sure to take shelter if you are under any sort of storm warning.

The threat for locally heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will continue through Thursday.

