Category 4 Laura moving northwest with potentially deadly impacts

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Laura remains an extremely dangerous category 4 storm as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Laura remains an extremely dangerous category 4 storm as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Right now winds are 140 mph with higher gusts. This storm is forecast to move near the Texas and Louisiana border overnight.

The biggest impacts with this storm will be localized storm surge near the center. Some areas could see 20 feet or more near the center to the east. Damaging winds are also likely with flash flooding occurring well inland after landfall.

For southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi we are going to be see coastal flooding outside the levee system. Look for the biggest impacts to be west of the MS river delta.

Tropical rain bands are already moving onshore early Wednesday afternoon. These are producing strong wind gusts and do have the threat for an isolated tornado. Be sure to take shelter if you are under any sort of storm warning.

The threat for locally heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will continue through Thursday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 77°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

87°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

87°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

