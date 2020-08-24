Blue Cross gets rid of early drug refill restrictions because of Marco, Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With bad weather potentially still headed our way later this week, Blue Cross is giving members in Louisiana the chance to get early prescription medicine refills for a short period of time.

Blue Cross is suggesting that you and your family think about your health care needs with bad weather headed our way.

The good news is that, “Blue Cross is allowing early prescription medicine refills for a limited time, so members can make sure they have enough medication for a few days in case they need to evacuate or are unable to leave their homes because of the storms. Members who have trouble refilling a prescription can call the Pharmacy number on their ID cards for help.”

Blue Cross is also providing tips on how to deal with your health care needs during storms:

Be aware that because of COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions to keep people six feet apart, processes for evacuation and sheltering will be different. Pay close attention to weather alerts for your area, and follow guidance from state and local officials.

Keep your healthcare coverage information handy, including your ID card. Blue Cross customers can log into their member accounts to get a digital version of their ID cards. Many other health plans offer digital versions of ID cards, which is an easy way to keep this information with you.

Make a list of your family’s health information, including any medications you take with dosages and the names of your healthcare providers and their contact information. Store this on your phone or keep a written copy someplace that you are sure to take with you if you need to evacuate. If you need to get care or get a prescription filled while away from your home, this will be very helpful.

Sign up for telehealth services so you can be treated online if you’re away from home. Ask your regular healthcare providers if they offer telehealth. Blue Cross customers can have 24/7 online doctor visits with BlueCare, the insurer’s telehealth platform.