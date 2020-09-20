Beta moving west, rain and coastal flooding the main impacts

Tropical Storm Beta continues moving west towards the Texas coastline as a relatively weak system. It will weaken to a depression in Texas and then move northeast through central Louisiana. It will however be bringing quite a bit of rain to Louisiana over the next few days along with some minor coastal flooding.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for areas in the darker green while an advisory is in effect for the lighter green areas. Expect tide levels 2-3 feet above normal within the warning area along east facing shores as the flow around Beta produces several days of easterly wind. This will continue to pile water onshore and create flooding outside the levee system.

Wind will also be stronger on the south shore through the day on Sunday.

A wind advisory is in effect through Sunday evening. Winds gusting into the 30s will be possible.

The main impact with this system looks to be rain. Expect a couple periods of locally heavy rain which look to be coming in later Monday through Tuesday and again on Thursday. The timing may change and exact location of the heaviest rain will be difficult to determine, but we will remain on the wetter side as the system moves northeast.

On average we can expect rain totals of 4-6 inches through the week ending on Friday morning as the system moves away. However some areas could receive locally heavier amounts. This should be spread out enough to prevent widespread flash flooding, but high rainfall rates and amounts in some spots could create street flooding through the week. River flooding will also be an issue.

Overall this system will not be a big issue for Louisiana but will produce quite a bit of rain and gloomy weather in general.

