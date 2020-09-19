Beta forecast basically unchanged, rainy pattern ahead

Tropical Storm Beta continues to move north early on Saturday morning. The trough lifting it north is expected to move out and high pressure build in which will cause a turn to the west over the next couple of days. This will push the storm over to Texas.

As that happens the storm is also expected to strengthen to a hurricane by later in the weekend. The storm will be slowing down as it moves near the coast of Texas. After that another trough will come in and turn to the storm to the northeast.

There is actually good model agreement on the overall scenario. The biggest question will be at the end of the forecast where does the storm end up. Most likely right now it is moving northeast through the western part of our state.

This looks to be mainly a rainmaker for Louisiana. The further west and southwest you go the higher amounts you will get.

Overall amounts should not be too heavy for our area with southern Mississippi not seeing much rain at all. Some of the western part of Louisiana could see well over 5 inches of rain. We are likely in a zone of 3-6 inches through the end of next week.

The storm will be very slow to move east of the area as a whole however so this will likely keep a wet and gloomy pattern over the area for at least another week.

Other impacts would include hazardous boating conditions and some minor flooding with persistent easterly flow outside the levee system.

