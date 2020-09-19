Severe Weather Tools

Beta forecast basically unchanged, rainy pattern ahead

Tropical Storm Beta continues to move north early on Saturday morning

Tropical Storm Beta continues to move north early on Saturday morning. The trough lifting it north is expected to move out and high pressure build in which will cause a turn to the west over the next couple of days. This will push the storm over to Texas.

As that happens the storm is also expected to strengthen to a hurricane by later in the weekend. The storm will be slowing down as it moves near the coast of Texas. After that another trough will come in and turn to the storm to the northeast.

There is actually good model agreement on the overall scenario. The biggest question will be at the end of the forecast where does the storm end up. Most likely right now it is moving northeast through the western part of our state.

This looks to be mainly a rainmaker for Louisiana. The further west and southwest you go the higher amounts you will get.

Overall amounts should not be too heavy for our area with southern Mississippi not seeing much rain at all. Some of the western part of Louisiana could see well over 5 inches of rain. We are likely in a zone of 3-6 inches through the end of next week.

The storm will be very slow to move east of the area as a whole however so this will likely keep a wet and gloomy pattern over the area for at least another week.

Other impacts would include hazardous boating conditions and some minor flooding with persistent easterly flow outside the levee system.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

76° / 71°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 76° 71°

Sunday

75° / 72°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 75° 72°

Monday

76° / 72°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 76° 72°

Tuesday

78° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 78° 73°

Wednesday

80° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 75°

Thursday

80° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 80° 73°

Friday

81° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 81° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

9 AM
Rain
100%
71°

72°

10 AM
Rain
90%
72°

73°

11 AM
Rain
90%
73°

75°

12 PM
Heavy Rain
90%
75°

76°

1 PM
Heavy Rain
90%
76°

76°

2 PM
Rain
90%
76°

75°

3 PM
Rain
80%
75°

75°

4 PM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

5 PM
Rain
80%
75°

74°

6 PM
Rain
70%
74°

74°

7 PM
Rain
70%
74°

72°

8 PM
Showers
60%
72°

73°

9 PM
Showers
50%
73°

74°

10 PM
Showers
40%
74°

74°

11 PM
Showers
50%
74°

74°

12 AM
Showers
50%
74°

75°

1 AM
Rain
60%
75°

75°

2 AM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

3 AM
Rain
60%
75°

75°

4 AM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

5 AM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

6 AM
Rain
70%
75°

74°

7 AM
Rain
70%
74°

74°

8 AM
Rain
70%
74°

