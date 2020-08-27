Barksdale relocates some of its aircraft in anticipation of Hurricane Laura

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As predictions of Hurricane Laura’s impact on northwest Louisiana continue to accelerate, Barksdale Air Force Base announced late Wednesday morning it will relocate some of its aircraft to bases out of harm’s way.

This relocation is part of a standard precautionary plan and is routine for military installations to ensure the safety and security of assets.

The press release, however, emphasized that the moves” will have no impact on the lethality of our forces or our long-range strike mission.”

“I need the Airmen of Team Barksdale to take this seriously,” said Col Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing Commander. “Ensure you have adequate supplies and are prepared to weather this storm.”

The base has been closely monitoring Hurricane Laura since she showed up as a tropical storm and continues to issue updates to base personnel on safety measures, as well as the location as the hurricane moves its way north.

Barksdale leaders are in consultation with local civic leaders, will continue to monitor the situation closely, and will provide timely updates.

For the most current information, visit www.facebook.com/TeamBarksdale