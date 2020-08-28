AT&T donates $100,000 to support communities impacted by Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, LA – AT&T and the AT&T Foundation are delivering $100,000 in donations to organizations in Louisiana to aid communities impacted by Hurricane Laura.

“As our teams are working alongside their neighbors in southwest Louisiana to restore their communities, we are proud to support organizations that are dedicated to helping support our first responders and helping our friends and families as they get back on their feet after the devastation of Hurricane Laura,” said Sonia Perez, President- AT&T Southeast States.

In this time of need, the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery team, in partnership with the FirstNet Response Operations team, is in the field and working closely with first responders and local leaders in impacted communities to deploy assets as needed to help maintain continued connectivity.

In addition to enhancing network resiliency, our teams are working to strengthen our communities by supporting organizations – like the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana – that are committed to supporting residents and addressing needs across the region.

“Southwest Louisiana is a strong and resilient community. While we are all working to rebuild, help from our neighbors like AT&T is vital,” said Sara Judson, CEO of the Community Foundation of SWLA. “Their contribution supports our motto of connecting people who care with causes that matter.”

AT&T works in close collaboration with first responders to prepare for disasters and to ensure the network is resilient and operational when disaster strikes. With FirstNet, AT&T is making public safety’s mission the priority. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built specifically for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. FirstNet stands at the ready to be there to support response and recovery, no matter the disaster or emergency. To learn more about the value FirstNet is bringing to Public Safety, check out FirstNet.com.

To keep AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in areas directly affected by Hurricane Laura in South Texas and Louisiana connected during this difficult time, we’re waiving overages for impacted customers, so they’ll receive unlimited talk, text and data access. This offer is for customers based in 721 specific zip codes and runs from August 26, 2020 through September 1, 2020.