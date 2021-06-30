Another summetime pattern across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana!

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s downtown but warmer if this sun has been shining.

Just look at that difference between downtown and Metairie! Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week. Bigger flash flood threat Saturday with a cold front on its way!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! We are, however, watching yet another tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with high chances for organization on satellite! This is nothing to get concerned about just yet, but we’ll keep an eye on it. The next name up is Elsa, and we very well may have a named system by this weekend. If this were to develop near the Gulf, impacts would not occur until next week at the earliest.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Wednesday!