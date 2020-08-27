All of the Louisiana National Guard mobilized, ready for Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE – At the direction of the Governor, the Louisiana National Guard has more than 3,000 Guardsmen ready to support current and future operations ahead of Hurricane Laura’s landfall tonight, Aug. 26.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

  • high-water vehicle and boat evacuations
  • both boat and air search and rescue operations
  • logistical support
  • engineering support
  • levee inspection/security
  • placement of liaison officer teams assisting parish emergency operations centers

While Gov. Jon Bel Edwards recently authorized the activation of the entire LANG force, the number of guardsmen mobilized will continue to increase in order to provide trained and ready soldiers and airmen to support civil authorities in response activities, safeguarding the population, saving lives and protecting critical infrastructure.

The LANG currently has approximately 19 helicopters available, along with 222 high-water vehicles and 65 boats manned and staged in southern Louisiana prepared to provide evacuation, search and rescue, and recon support.

In order to provide logistical support to citizens following the storm, guardsmen have strategically placed 921,000 liters of water and 528,000 MREs for potential distribution.

The LANG also has 10 engineer assessment teams and eight engineer work teams staged and ready to respond following destruction from Laura in order to clear roads and inspect infrastructure. 

