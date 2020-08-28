All highways outside the Morganza are now open

Tracking the Tropics

Deputies aided by members of the Inmate Work Program remove debris left by Hurricane Laura, allowing roads to open. The debris poses safety hazards and can also damage levees and gate. Sheriff Tim Soignet planned for cleanups across lower Terrebonne Parish which began as soon as water receded to safe levels.

TERREBONNE PARISH – Sheriff Tim Soignet announced on Friday morning that all highways outside the Morganza are now open.

“Some cleanup operations are still in progress, but there are no water hazards and debris is not on the roadways,” Sheriff Soignet said. “We are still urging caution, and asking that people not travel to these areas if it is not necessary to do so.”

The last areas to open up were the lower end of La. 315 in Dularge, Island Road near Isle de Jean Charles and the lower end of La 665 in Pointe-aux-Chenes.

“All of these areas are still being heavily patrolled,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Also, we have received reports of people fishing from bridges which is prohibited by law. These actions can prove dangerous and also can impede traffic. While it’s certainly tempting, we ask that those wishing to fish refrain from doing so on the bridges.”

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 77°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
89°

88°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

88°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

88°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

