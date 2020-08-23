All classes and activities cancelled at LSU on Monday due to Hurricane Marco

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU is closing on Monday, August 24 because of Hurricane Marco.

LSU released this statement about the closure:

Dear LSU Community,

LSU will be closed on Monday, Aug. 24, due to Hurricane Marco. All classes and activities scheduled for Monday are cancelled, and all COVID-19 testing locations on campus will be closed. There is also no need for students and employees to complete the TIGER Check daily symptom checker on Monday.

This closure includes the University Laboratory School and the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool.

Employees who are considered essential personnel should check with their supervisors as to whether they should report to campus on Monday.

Students enrolled in classes through the LSU Online program, as opposed to campus classes being taught remotely, should await further instruction from LSU Online and Continuing Education.

Students

LSU residence halls and on-campus apartments will remain open for students who live on campus, and LSU dining halls will also remain open. Throughout the storm, the university will ensure that students in residence halls have access to meals. Please check https://dineoncampus.com/lsu/ for updates regrading hours of operation for dining halls. Students who reside in residence halls and on-campus apartments should shelter in place during the storm, which means remaining indoors and keeping in contact with residence life staff for any instructions.

Students should watch www.lsu.edu, LSU’s official social media channels, their LSU email accounts, and/or LSU emergency text messaging for any updates. Students who have not yet signed up for emergency text messages should do so at http://my.lsu.edu by clicking on “Personal Preferences” and “Emergency Contacts.”

Students remaining on campus should also consider where their cars are parked. Some parking lots are in low-lying areas and have a history of flooding. Students may want to consider moving their vehicles to higher ground.

Since Tropical Storm Laura is closely following Hurricane Marco, the university will continue to monitor the forecast and will make decisions about Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday. Those decisions will be communicated as soon as possible. Any updates to the situation will be posted to www.lsu.edu and LSU social media.

Employees

Employees who are considered essential personnel should check with their supervisors as to whether they should report to work on Monday. Non-essential personnel should NOT report to campus on Monday. All campus buildings, including the Union, University Recreation, Bookstore, Library and all academic buildings will be closed. Please assist LSU PD by keeping roads clear and not traveling to campus on Monday. The Office of Human Resource Management will send instructions for time entry for the weather-related closure to all timekeepers in a follow-up email.

Faculty members who rely on refrigeration or have specific power needs related to their research projects should consider the potential for a power outage related to the storm. Please contact the LSU Emergency Operations Center at LSUEOC@lsu.edu as soon as possible if you have any concerns about your research and need assistance.

Employees who have not yet signed up for emergency text messages should do so at http://my.lsu.edu by clicking on “Personal Preferences” and “Emergency Contacts.”

Since Tropical Storm Laura is closely following Hurricane Marco, the university will continue to monitor the forecast and will make decisions about Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday. Those decisions will be communicated as soon as possible. Any updates to the situation will be posted to www.lsu.edu and LSU social media.