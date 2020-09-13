6:30PM : Tropical Storm Sally update from City of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans continues to prepare for Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to strengthen to a strong Category 1 hurricane and bring impacts to the New Orleans area Monday afternoon through Wednesday.

A Hurricane Warning, Flash Flood Watch, and Storm Surge Warning (for areas outside of the levee system) are in effect.

Storm surge between seven to eleven feet is possible in areas outside the levee system, with four to six feet anticipated in Lake Pontchartrain. For this reason, the City has issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas outside of levee protection, including Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou. Residents in these areas should evacuate by 6 p.m. tonight. The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority East (SLFPA East) will close the Highway 90, Highway 11, and Downman Road floodgates Monday morning. SLFPA East will also close the Lake Borgne Surge Barrier, the Seabrook gate, and land-based gates. Lakeshore Drive will remain closed throughout the event.

Rainfall is now forecast to total between ten to 20 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, which can cause significant street flooding. Be prepared to stay indoors and off the roads during the storm. Residents are encouraged to prepare now for heavy rain and to move vehicles to higher ground. Parking on neutral grounds and sidewalks will be allowed beginning at 6 p.m. this evening. Please do not block intersections, streetcar tracks, or bike paths.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for New Orleans, with an 80 to 100 percent chance of tropical storm force winds (sustained winds over 39 mph) in the metro area.Tropical storm winds are possible for a period of time between Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Residents should prepare for high winds by securing trash bins, outdoor furniture, and loose branches. Regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection will continue on Monday; however, residents are asked to immediately secure bins after collection ahead of the storm.

Due to the prolonged forecast of high winds, power outages may occur. Prepare for power outages by charging electronic devices, turning your refrigerator to its lowest setting, and having a flashlight ready. Gather emergency supplies, including food, water, and medications, for at least three days. If you plan to operate a generator in the event of a power outage, please ensure it is in a well-ventilated location outside and away from all doors, windows, and vent openings.

Multiple deaths occurred in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura due to improper generator use. For more information, visit the New Orleans Fire Department website. Those who might need extra help during a storm due to medical or mobility needs should sign up for the City’s Special Needs Registry. To register, call 3-1-1 or go to specialneeds.nola.gov. People on dialysis should contact their provider to receive treatment before the storm.

Closures

City Hall and New Orleans Recreation Department facilities will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 14 to ensure employees and members of the public can get home before storm impacts begin.

The New Orleans Public Schools have announced that distance learning will continue at least through Wednesday, Sep. 16.

Drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing have been cancelled Monday and Tuesday.

Sewerage and Water Board

All 99 drainage pumps are available for service. As of last night, the drainage pump at Drainage Pump Station 13 in Algiers is now back in service. Additionally, the drainage pump, located at a drainage pump station on Grant Street in New Orleans East, is now available for service as well.

One constant-duty pump is out of service, but these are smaller units used to regulate groundwater in canals and are not large enough to be critical during a flood fight.

Turbines 1, 3, 4 and 6 are available for service, as well as all 5 Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) generators and all frequency changers.

One underpass pump at Press Drive is down. As a reminder, underpasses should be avoided during severe weather because they are prone to flooding.

