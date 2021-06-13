5:30PM Sunday: Strong thunderstorms moving through our NOLA metro!

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana has been hot and humid with record-tying temperatures and sunshine.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the mid 90s. Once the humidity factored, in, however it felt like the triple digits across southeast Louisiana. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Right now, strong storms are moving through our WGNO metro from the north, heading south with a gusty wind and hail threat. There are lots of lightning strikes and heavy downpours imbedded in these, and the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 2/5 Slight Risk across both sides of the lake. Late tonight we’ll see clearing before rain chances return much of this week. At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 30% or 40% threat of showers through your upcoming week. Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, but there is about a 20% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche by early next week and a 50% chance by mid-week. We can keep a close eye on it, of course, but there’s no reason on being concerned yet!

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

5:30PM Sunday: Strong thunderstorms moving through our NOLA metro!

10:45PM Saturday: Rain chances Sunday, eyes on the tropics!

6:30PM Saturday: Rain chances in the forecast for early Sunday!

10:30PM Friday: Mostly dry forecast for Saturday, rain chances Sunday!

6:30PM Friday: Nice evening tonight to Saturday night!

5:30PM Friday: Mostly dry Saturday ahead!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 77°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 80° 77°

Monday

93° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 93° 79°

Tuesday

92° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 92° 78°

Wednesday

92° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 78°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 79°

Friday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 85° 79°

Saturday

83° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 83° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

81°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
81°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
80°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

79°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
82°

84°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
86°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
89°

91°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
91°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
91°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
91°

92°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
92°

92°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
92°

90°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
90°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News