Due to the potential of 4 to 6 feet of storm surge outside of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District’s Morganza to the Gulf Levee System and the coastal areas of Terrebonne Parish by Hurricane Zeta, Parish President Gordon Dove and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet have implemented a MANDATORY EVACUATION of Zone 1 of Terrebonne Parish which includes the following areas effective today at 10 AM:

A VOLUNTARY EVACUATION of the Pointe-aux-Chenes area of Zone 2 AND all residents living in manufactured homes in Zone 2 which includes the communities of Lower Dularge, Dulac, Chauvin, Montegut, and Pointe aux Chenes was put in place today at 10 AM.