2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season comes to an end

Tracking the Tropics

Downed power lines slump over a road in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Reserve, La. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially comes to an end today.

According to the National Hurricane Center, this year concludes with 21 named storms, including seven hurricanes of which four were major hurricanes.

“NOAA provided the science and services necessary to protect life and property before, during, and after storms all season long,” said NOAA Administrator, Rick Spinrad, Ph.D.

“From essential observations to advanced warnings to critical response actions, NOAA supports communities so they are ready, responsive and resilient to the impact of tropical cyclones each and every hurricane season.”

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 causing severe damage within the coastal parishes.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards took to Twitter to welcome the end of the hurricane season.

The 2022 hurricane season will officially begin on June 1.

