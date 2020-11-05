2 Words: Gumbo! Weather!

All eyes on Eta as it takes aim for the Gulf of Mexico

What a difference seven days make as we were covering Hurricane Zeta’s landfall this same time last week!



Meanwhile, our forecast for New Orleans has been perfect all day today after a ridge of high pressure has stuck around, bringing relief in the form of humidity and temperature!



Dry air stays around a while longer until rain chances increase Saturday! Anticipate 40% chances or so at that point!

Northshore residents likely wake up with 40s-50s outside their windows Thursday morning while Southshore residents can anticipate 50s-60s! This is sweater weather and GUMBO WEATHER!

Afternoon highs will remain in the mid 70s, ten or so degrees warmer than our forecast for earlier this week! This is exactly average during early November, meaning we are right where we should be!



Remember, Hurricane Season 2020 does not end until November 30th. We are closely watching now Tropical Depression Eta, which is forecast to track back into the open water and across Cuba before making a run at our United States’ eastern Gulf Coast coastline.

Models agree this is likely to remain a tropical storm as it approaches the United States. Good news is that Gulf of Mexico water is cooler than the Caribbean Sea, which should limit the opportunity for rapid intensification. Certainly, this storm was exceptionally impressive Monday, strengthening dramatially before making a Central America landfall.

Eta became only the 5th Category 4 hurricane in November on record. Additionally, Eta now holds the record for having been November’s fastest intensifying storm on record, as its pressure dropped 55 millibars in 18 hours. Eta’s windspeeds went from 70 miles per hour at 1AM Monday to 150 miles per hour by 7PM Monday.

Right now, this is no immanent concern here locally, but it will be worth keeping an eye on based off of its projected track!

Enjoy indulging in blissful conditions until then! Perfect forecast for getting outside and enjoy a relaxing walk or fresh air to decompress from incoming election results! Happy Wednesday, we are halfway to your weekend!