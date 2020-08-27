14-year-old girl is first confirmed Hurricane Laura fatality in Louisiana

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE – The first confirmed fatality in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura has been reported by the office of Governor John Bel Edwards.

Deputy Chief of Staff Christina Stephens tweeted the grim news just after 8 a.m.

“@LouisianaGov says he got the report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. A 14 year old girl who died when a tree fell on her home. We do expect that there could be more fatalities,” Stephens wrote.

Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight in Cameron Parish, leaving a trail of devastation over a large swath of southwestern Louisiana.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday morning weather with Hank Allen

Laura leaves a trail of destruction. Localized heavy rain risk locally.

Laura moving north with devastating impacts

Scot Hurricane Laura Hit

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Hurricane Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Wednesday 4PM Laura Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 77°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
89°

88°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

88°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

88°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

Popular

Latest News

More News