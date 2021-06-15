10:30PM Tuesday: Rain chances low Wednesday until Thursday, climbing into the weekend!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot and humid with near record-tying temperatures and sunshine.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the low to mid 90s. Once the humidity factors, in, however, it felt like the triple digits across much of southeast Louisiana. Drink plenty of water and stay inside in air conditioning whenever possible.

Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Late tonight, we’ll see steady clearing before rain chances return much of this week. At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 20% or 30% threat of showers through your upcoming week. Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, but there is about a 40% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche by mid-week and a higher, 80% chance by late week. We can keep a close eye on it, of course, but there’s no reason on being concerned yet! More than likely, a heavy rainfall and flash flood threat will set up along the Gulf Coast Friday and Saturday into Sunday as this system marches north.

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!