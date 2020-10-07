10:00 PM Tuesday: Delta weaker but still forecast to be a major storm near Louisiana coast

The latest update as of 10 PM Tuesday evening showed some weakening of Delta as it moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula

The latest update as of 10 PM Tuesday evening showed some weakening of Delta as it moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula. In fact the satellite presentation of this storm is not very impressive with no eye visible.

Right now the forecast track is basically unchanged with a projected landfall along the central Louisiana coast and then a quick movement to the northeast. Along this track we could likely see significant storm surge and the potential for hurricane force wind gusts in southeast Louisiana.

The official forecast does still show the storm as a strong category 3 system as it approaches the coast.

This is an early estimate for storm surge values since the official forecast will not come out likely until later on Wednesday. However areas of yellow have the chance for significant flooding, and the area in red would be the worst the way it looks now.

The speed of the storm will likely prevent the worst case scenario surge from developing.

On the current projection a good portion of the area would likely experience tropical storm force gusts that could lead to power outages. The fast movement of the storm would also mean that areas further inland than normal could see wind damage as well.

Prepare now for several days without power. If you are outside the levee system on the southern coast you should prepare for a potentially dangerous storm surge.

