10 PM Tuesday: Zeta path to southeast Louisiana, prepare for impacts

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center remains relatively unchanged as it moves across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi

This storm will be moving extremely fast at landfall. It will take less than 12 hours to move across the entire area. However this will be something that does pack a significant punch, especially along and east of the center. 

Winds will be the biggest issue. Expect widespread gusts in the 60s and 70s and potentially higher along and east of the center. Lower wind gusts will be felt northwest of the center although still strong enough to cause power outages.

Storm surge will be highest along the Mississippi coast. Expect flooding there and outside the levee system in Louisiana. However with the storm moving so fast it will not have time to build up surge levels that you would normally expect.

Rainfall amounts will also be relatively low across the area compared to storms of this size. However 3-5 inches over a couple of hours can still cause street flooding.

Prepare now. Clear storm drains and basins. Bring in any loose items that can get blown around. Have supplies on hand should the power go out.

