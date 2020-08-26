10 AM: Laura strengthens to 125 mph, “unsurvivable storm surge” possible

Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen Wednesday morning. The latest update puts the storm at 125 mph and forecast to become a category 4 at 145.

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to highlight the potential of destruction and loss of life due to storm surge. This is from their 10 AM update:

“Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas.”

If you are in an evacuation zone you need to leave immediately!