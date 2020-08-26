Tracking the Tropics: Wednesday 4PM update, Category 4 Major Hurricane Laura even stronger

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 4PM advisory, Major Hurricane Laura continues strengthening, now expected to make landfall near Category 5 status with 150 mile per hour wind speeds and 175 mile per hour wind gusts. A category 5 storm is classified as one with 157 mile per hour winds or greater!

The pressure is down to ~947mb per the Hurricane Hunters, indicating the system continues to intensify and may be near Category 5 strength later tonight. Landfall will be beginning nearby Cameron, Louisiana around 2AM or 3AM.



A large section of Southwest Louisiana and upper Southeast Texas’s landscape will be unrecognizable.

The National Hurricane Center continues stressing “Unsurvivable storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from immediate coastline in Southwest Louisiana and far Southeast Texas.” Catastrophic 15-20 feet of storm surge expected from Johnson Bayou to Intracoastal City, 8-12 feet inside Vermilion Bay.



Life-altering impacts with catastrophic storm surge and extreme winds are likely in southwest Louisiana and upper southeast Texas. The window to prepare is nearly closed. If you haven’t left, and an evacuation has been ordered, LEAVE NOW!

Locally, across the Greater New Orleans Area, a Tornado Watch does remain in effect until 9PM as Laura’s outer bands continue moving ashore! Have ways to receive warning information on your mobile device if needing to seek immediate shelter!

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded all of south Louisiana to an Enhanced (level 3/5) Risk and southeast Louisiana to a Slight (level 2/5) Risk as spin up tornadoes remain a definite possibility.



A wind advisory remains in effect, too, while sustained winds exceed 35 miles per hour! Be sure to secure all outdoor furniture and trash cans as well as outdoor plants!



We’ll have continual updates on WGNO and WGNO.com all day today.