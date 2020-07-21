Tracking the Tropics: Tuesday morning update

Weather

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the chance of development with the tropical wave near Cuba to 40% over the next few days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the chance of development with the tropical wave near Cuba to 40% over the next few days. Keep in mind that means any type of system so a depression would fit into that category. That seems like the most likely option should anything actually develop.

Another wave farther out in the Atlantic has a higher chance and could be the next named storm before the end of the week.

The main impacts of the Gulf wave will be to bring high rain chances to the area by Thursday and Friday. Locally heavy rain will be possible.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Tuesday 11 AM weather update with Hank Allen

Tracking the Tropics Tuesday morning update

Tuesday morning weather update 7-21-20

Watching a few tropical waves. Higher rain chances Thursday-Friday.

Tropics starting to buzz! Higher rain chances late week.

Monday 7-20 Tropical Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 82°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 82°

Thursday

86° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 86° 81°

Friday

86° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 80°

Saturday

86° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 80°

Sunday

88° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 80°

Monday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

Popular

Latest News

More News