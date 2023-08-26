(WGNO) — Tropical Depression Ten formed near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula late Saturday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center says the system is projected to become a tropical storm on Sunday before strengthening into a hurricane early next week. The next storm name will be Idalia.

The latest forecast brings the storm to the Florida Gulf Coast by early Wednesday as a Category 1 hurricane.

Landfall will like take place somewhere between Tampa, Florida and the western Florida Panhandle. However, the forecast track and intensity are likely to change in the coming days as the storm evolves and more data is collected by Hurricane Hunters.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for nearly half of the Sunshine State. Residents in the potential path of the storm are encouraged to begin preparing now by reviewing their hurricane safety plan and gathering necessary supplies.