Tracking the Tropics: PTC 9 midday Wednesday update

Weather

The strong tropical wave south of Puerto Rico labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 has yet to develop a closed center of circulation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The strong tropical wave south of Puerto Rico labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 has yet to develop a closed center of circulation. A morning recon flight did find tropical storm force winds but without a true center. This means the storm has not officially been named.

The storms system continues to move to the west-northwest and very quickly. The longer it takes to really develop the more it has a chance to move west.

This is something that is not an immediate threat to southeast Louisiana. However it is worth watching over the next few days as anything that might get into the Gulf would be.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 78°

Thursday

91° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 78°

Friday

92° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 78°

Saturday

90° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 77°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 88° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

