Tracking the Tropics: PTC 9 midday Wednesday update

The strong tropical wave south of Puerto Rico labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 has yet to develop a closed center of circulation. A morning recon flight did find tropical storm force winds but without a true center. This means the storm has not officially been named.

The storms system continues to move to the west-northwest and very quickly. The longer it takes to really develop the more it has a chance to move west.

This is something that is not an immediate threat to southeast Louisiana. However it is worth watching over the next few days as anything that might get into the Gulf would be.

