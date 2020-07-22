Tracking the Tropics: Potential depression in Gulf and Gonzalo

Weather

The tropics are becoming more active and we are watching two systems closely

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The tropics are becoming more active and we are watching two systems closely. The first of which is the tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico. This wave continues to show better signs of organization and could become a depression over the next day or so.

This will bring much high rain chances to our area through the weekend.

Then we have tropical storm Gonzalo well out in the Atlantic. This will likely become a hurricane and is the earlier G storm in history.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 82°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 80% 91° 82°

Thursday

85° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 85° 81°

Friday

85° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 85° 80°

Saturday

84° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 84° 80°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 79°

Monday

84° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

82°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

83°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

85°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
85°

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
84°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

