Tracking the Tropics: Potential depression in Gulf and Gonzalo

The tropics are becoming more active and we are watching two systems closely

The tropics are becoming more active and we are watching two systems closely. The first of which is the tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico. This wave continues to show better signs of organization and could become a depression over the next day or so.

This will bring much high rain chances to our area through the weekend.

Then we have tropical storm Gonzalo well out in the Atlantic. This will likely become a hurricane and is the earlier G storm in history.

