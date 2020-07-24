Tracking the Tropics: Hanna strengthens while moving west

Tropical Storm Hanna continues to become more organized Friday morning while moving west through the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Hanna continues to become more organized Friday morning while moving west through the Gulf of Mexico. Impacts on our area will continue to be the pockets of heavy rain with tropical showers and downpours.

Street flooding is not likely but rainfall rates will be on the high side. Any areas where the rain where slow or repeat could deal with some flooding issues.

Gonzalo continues to weaken further out in the Atlantic and most issue will dissipate into a wave over the next few days.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/ Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/ Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season