Tracking the Tropics: Hanna strengthens while moving west

Weather

Tropical Storm Hanna continues to become more organized Friday morning while moving west through the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Hanna continues to become more organized Friday morning while moving west through the Gulf of Mexico. Impacts on our area will continue to be the pockets of heavy rain with tropical showers and downpours.

Street flooding is not likely but rainfall rates will be on the high side. Any areas where the rain where slow or repeat could deal with some flooding issues.

Gonzalo continues to weaken further out in the Atlantic and most issue will dissipate into a wave over the next few days.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 85° 79°

Saturday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 78°

Sunday

84° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 78°

Monday

83° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 83° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 78°

Wednesday

86° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
77°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

84°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

81°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

82°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

