TROPICAL STORM FRED 11AM UPDATE: Fred re-forms as tropical storm, new path released

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fred has reformed within the Gulf of Mexico as of 8:40 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm currently has max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour while moving north-northwest at 12 miles per hour. However, the storm has formed farther east of its projected track, with the current map placing it outside its original cone.

The current forecast track is as follows, projecting landfall from late Monday to late Tuesday.

Fred’s could bring heavy rain and possible flooding in the Florida Panhandle, south Alabama, parts of Georgia, and the western Carolinas. However, the NHC expects that the storm will weaken again, with global models saying its circulation should dissipate within four days.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

  • Coast of the Florida Panhandle from from Indian Pass to Steinhatchee River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

  • Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

  • Coast of the Florida Panhandle from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre

