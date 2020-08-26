Tracking the Tropics: Forecast for local impacts from Laura across southeast Louisiana

Active weather continues tonight to Friday throughout WGNO viewing area

The forecast for southeast Louisiana (New Orleans Metro, Bayou Parishes, Northshore) will include active weather, though well east of where Major Hurricane Laura makes landfall. Overall, in inland locations, our main concern is a spin-up tornado risk and localized heavy rainfall threat all night tonight until Thursday. In coastal locations, coastal flooding and surge will be the primary concerns.

Here are a couple of things you should watch for tonight to late Thursday:

1.) Coastal flooding — From Morgan City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River, a Storm Surge Warning remains in effect with 4-7 feet of storm surge expected. Inside Lake Pontchartrain & Maurepas, and the Mississippi Coast, a Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect with 2-4 feet of storm surge.

2.) Outer feeder bands — A few outer rain bands from Laura will bring localized heavy rainfall, intermittent in nature on Wednesday but potentially slightly more numerous Wednesday night until Thursday as the circulation moves north. 2-4 inches in rainfall is likely, especially throughout Bayou/River Parishes, but localized 5+ inches or higher totals could pool up with rain bands that move slowly or “train.”

3.) Isolated tornado risk — The Storm Prediction Center has increased the threat for tornadoes across South Louisiana tonight to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk for Acadiana/southwest Louisiana and Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for southeast Louisiana. This tornado threat will continue into Thursday.

4.) Tropical Storm Warnings — Along the Gulf Coast from Morgan City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River, 35-55 mile per hour winds are possible. We cannot rule out sporadic power outages. For most of southeast Louisiana, it will be breezy and windy with 35-45 mile per hour gusts.

