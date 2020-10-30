Tracking the tropics: Eta likely to form in the Central Caribbean.

Tropics Update from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Yeah, we’re all over this hurricane season.
Invest 96L organizing in the Eastern Caribbean, now an 80% chance of development into #Eta over the next 3-5 days in the west-central Caribbean. Most forecast model guidance brings this towards Nicaragua & Central America as a hurricane.
Over the next 5 days, additional cold fronts will keep the system blocked in the Caribbean with no issues to the Gulf of Mexico.
If there’s anything left after that point, we will watch it. At this time, it is no threat to the Gulf Coast.
Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.