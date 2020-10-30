Tracking the tropics: Eta likely to form in the Central Caribbean.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropics Update from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Yeah, we’re all over this hurricane season.

Invest 96L organizing in the Eastern Caribbean, now an 80% chance of development into #Eta over the next 3-5 days in the west-central Caribbean. Most forecast model guidance brings this towards Nicaragua & Central America as a hurricane.

Over the next 5 days, additional cold fronts will keep the system blocked in the Caribbean with no issues to the Gulf of Mexico.

If there’s anything left after that point, we will watch it. At this time, it is no threat to the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO Weather 1 p.m.

WGNO News at 7 a.m.

5 p.m. Hurricane Zeta update

WGNO News at 11 a.m.

Hurricane Zeta intensifying. Landfall expected later today.

Hurricane Zeta intensifying. Landfall this afternoon as a Category 2.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 53°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 66° 53°

Saturday

73° / 60°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 73° 60°

Sunday

73° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 73° 51°

Monday

65° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 51°

Tuesday

69° / 56°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 69° 56°

Wednesday

74° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 74° 61°

Thursday

74° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

61°

8 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

11 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

4 AM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

5 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

6 AM
Clear
10%
55°

Popular

Latest News

More News