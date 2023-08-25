NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In Louisiana this week, firefighters have been battling an average of more than two dozen wildfires a day, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain.

And while firefighters are keeping track of the wildfire locations, you can too.

An online interactive map, with information compiled from public and geographic data, can give you a fairly comprehensive assessment of where a wildfire is burning, how many acres have burned, and the fire’s containment.

The wildfires can be tracked online.

