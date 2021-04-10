Tornado Watch until 7AM

A tornado watch has been issued for the northern half of our area until 7AM Saturday morning. A strong line of storms will be moving in through the overnight and early morning hours.

The main threat with this line of storms will be strong wind gusts. However isolated tornadoes will be possible along with isolated hail.

Showers and storms currently ahead of the main line could also pose a severe weather threat if they intensify. Right now those are strengthening north of the border in southern Mississippi but the potential is there for an isolated tornado if they strengthen before crossing the border.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.