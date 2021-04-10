Tornado Watch until 7AM

A tornado watch has been issued for the northern half of our area until 7AM Saturday morning. A strong line of storms will be moving in through the overnight and early morning hours.

The main threat with this line of storms will be strong wind gusts. However isolated tornadoes will be possible along with isolated hail.

Showers and storms currently ahead of the main line could also pose a severe weather threat if they intensify. Right now those are strengthening north of the border in southern Mississippi but the potential is there for an isolated tornado if they strengthen before crossing the border.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 68°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 74° 68°

Saturday

83° / 62°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 98% 83° 62°

Sunday

82° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 82° 63°

Monday

81° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 37% 81° 70°

Tuesday

77° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 77° 69°

Wednesday

73° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 73° 64°

Thursday

75° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 39% 75° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
74°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
74°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
75°

72°

4 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
75%
72°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
72°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
71°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
99%
71°

70°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
97%
70°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
67°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
69°

71°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
76°

80°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
83°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
78°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
16%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
74°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
73°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
71°

