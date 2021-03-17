Tornado Watch now in effect

A Tornado Watch is issued across southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans until 9PM.

Anticipate an increasing threat for severe thunderstorms as your evening progresses. Damaging winds (45-60 mph), large hail, and isolated tornadoes could be becoming problematic. Timeframe will span afternoon after lunch through overnight from west to east, primarily between 6PM-12AM.

Make you sure you have a way to receive watch or warning information on hand incase anything is issued and know the difference between each! Behind the severe risk, cooler air will return again in your weekend outlook.

