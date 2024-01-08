NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for South Louisiana and part of South Mississippi until 9 p.m. Monday.

A tornado watch means weather conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Residents within the tornado watch area should monitor for updates and be prepared to take action in the event a tornado warning is issued.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of South Louisiana and South Mississippi under a Level 3 threat for severe weather through Monday night. The main threats in any severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

The first round of severe weather will last through the early evening hours as a warm front lifts north. Expect rain and gusty winds with storms capable of hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.

The second threat comes in later tonight as a squall line moves across the area. This line of storms will be the main threat for severe weather with a better chance of isolated tornadoes and strong wind gust potential.

In addition to the threats posed by the storms, very windy conditions are expected to continue into early Tuesday with winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 mph.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the New Orleans metro from noon Monday until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

There is also a Level 3 threat for flash flooding with 2 to 3 inches of rainfall expected.

Most of the wet weather will come to an end by sunrise Tuesday as the system moves east. Then, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with blustery winds at 30 to 40 mph continuing into the evening.

Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low 30s north and mid to upper 30s south. Rain returns Friday as another cold front pushes across the region.

