Good Morning, New Orleans and a happy Friday! We are waking up today to dry conditions south of Lake Ponchatrain as storms continue to push northeast from the west. Right now, most of the heaviest downpours, thunder, and lightening has remained north of the Louisiana border.

A Tornado Watch is issued west to Baton Rouge and east to the Mississippi Gulf Coast until 7AM. Another round of storms will move into the New Orleans metro a bit later this morning closer to peak commute time, so check the radar before heading out this morning.

Heavy downpours and a few gusty winds are the primary concerns with Slight Risks across southeastern Louisiana. Hail and an isolated tornado risks exist this morning, but all severe weather should clear no later than noon on Friday to allow for a gorgeous upcoming weekend. The afternoon and evening will be beautiful.

Temperatures are now in the 70s, and we’ll continue to warm up by the hottest part of the day!

This afternoon, we top out in the upper 70s north of Lake Pontchartain. Overnight, the 50s or 60s will then return across both sides of the Lake.

Have a great day today and weekend!