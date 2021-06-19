Tornado Watch is issued for Hancock County

The forecast for overnight until Saturday across Mississippi’s Gulf Coast and one county in WGNO;s viewing area includes potential severe weather.

As a result, our National Weather Service office is issuing a Tornado Watch until 11AM across Hancock County.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued until Sunday morning, as well. Any parking restriction on neutral grounds has been lifted until further notice, so move vehicles off of streets!

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tomorrow night during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

Weather Video

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 76° 75°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Light Rain
Light Rain 48% 87° 78°

Sunday

83° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 83° 79°

Monday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 85° 78°

Wednesday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 86° 79°

Thursday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
24%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
24%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
19%
77°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
17%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
18%
78°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
18%
77°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

9 AM
Light Rain
48%
78°

78°

10 AM
Light Rain
38%
78°

80°

11 AM
Light Rain
39%
80°

81°

12 PM
Light Rain
35%
81°

82°

1 PM
Light Rain
35%
82°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

3 PM
Light Rain
35%
84°

84°

4 PM
Light Rain
35%
84°

86°

5 PM
Light Rain
35%
86°

86°

6 PM
Light Rain
35%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

8 PM
Few Showers
33%
84°

83°

9 PM
Few Showers
31%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

Interactive Radar

