Tornado Watch is issued for Hancock County

The forecast for overnight until Saturday across Mississippi’s Gulf Coast and one county in WGNO;s viewing area includes potential severe weather.

As a result, our National Weather Service office is issuing a Tornado Watch until 11AM across Hancock County.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued until Sunday morning, as well. Any parking restriction on neutral grounds has been lifted until further notice, so move vehicles off of streets!

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and tomorrow night during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!