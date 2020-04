A tornado watch has been issued for areas north of I-10 until 8 PM Easter Sunday. Storms are increasing out to the west and will be moving into a favorable environment to strengthen over the next few hours.

Damaging wind gusts will be possible along with isolated tornadoes.

Remember to take shelter in the lowest level of your home in an interior room away from windows if a warning is issued for your area.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.