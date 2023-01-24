A tornado watch has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana until 1 AM Wednesday. This means the threat of damaging wind gusts as well as tornadoes as the line of storms moves in. That line is currently in western Louisiana and looks to move into the western portions of our area around 9-10, followed by metro New Orleans around 11-midnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under an “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 3 out of 5 on their scale.

Stay alert to weather conditions this evening and have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area. If you are under a warning get in a safe place until the storm has passed.