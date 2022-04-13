A tornado watch is in effect through midnight for the Florida parishes and southern Mississippi counties. This watch means a isolated tornadoes will be possible along with strong wind gusts as the line of storms moves in tonight.

Scattered showers and storms are popping up Wednesday evening but the main line of rain will come through later tonight. Look for heavy rain and gusty winds as this line moves through. The timing of this looks to be around 9PM near the Mississippi border to around 2-3AM near the coast.

We do have a level 2 threat of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

We also have a Flash Flood Watch for the area as well. Locally heavy rain could lead to areas of street flooding as the line moves through.